Celebrity ‘Foster’ sisters bring clothing line to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrity sisters and entrepreneurs Erin and Sara Foster are in Nashville this weekend, hosting a special pop-up shop for their new clothing brand, “Favorite Daughter.”

The sisters are known for their work as comedians, entertainers and for their podcast, “The World’s First Podcast.” Now, their new clothing venture and their Nashville collection is debuting this weekend at The Graduate Hotel.

The sister duo specifically chose Nashville to cater to college students.

Erin and Jordan, who is the stylist and creative director, said working together wasn’t always easy.

“We shouldn’t have gone into business together, we drive each other crazy and we quit every single day, we are always fighting. “But it kind of just happened naturally. We Did a collaboration with a company called Suburban Riot, it was some really cool t-shirts and sweatshirts,” said Erin Foster. “It was very fun and easy and light. One of the t-shirts we made said ‘favorite daughter’ on it, and we didn’t expect us to do any better than the other ones but it just skyrocketed” said Erin.

The name came from the sisters’ father, David Foster, who used to tell each girl independently that they were his favorite daughter.

The name was a hit and demand for the slogan t-shirts was instant.

“It just made us realize that the friendly competitive spirit of sisters when your parents always tell each of you that you’re the favorite, when you’re alone with them, that just felt like a concept for a clothing line,” said Erin.

Erin said they fell in love with Nashville the first time they came to visit, which was when she got married. So, when it was time to choose a location for their first pop-up, Nashville was a must.

The pop-up features collection pieces like their ‘Favorite Daughter’ t-shirt, cashmere clothing, and denim jeans.

The pop-up shop is at the Graduate Hotel on West End until Saturday evening.