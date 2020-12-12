Celebrities pay tribute to Charley Pride

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 15: Legendary Recording Artist Charley Pride visits a booth during Summer NAMM Show Music Industry Day at Music City Center on July 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Charley Pride died Saturday in Dallas at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19.

Upon hearing the news of Pride’s death, numerous celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories