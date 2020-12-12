Celebrities pay tribute to Charley Pride

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 15: Legendary Recording Artist Charley Pride visits a booth during Summer NAMM Show Music Industry Day at Music City Center on July 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Charley Pride died Saturday in Dallas at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19.

Upon hearing the news of Pride’s death, numerous celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo — Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020

Heartbroken. I never met Charley Pride, but admired him from afar. His acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement #CMA award was such a stunning display of humility & humanity from a man who was truly a giant.



RIP Mr Pride. ❤️ — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) December 12, 2020

Thank you, Charley, for your contributions to our Opry family- you’ll forever have a place in our hearts and our home.❤️ pic.twitter.com/aqAXntUiO9 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was a dear friend & truly one of the sweetest men in the music business. I was privileged to be his opening act when I first came to town. pic.twitter.com/0HFeiORFUh — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was truly a ground-breaker in country music. He was an amazing singer and an incredible human being. He will be greatly missed.#RIPCharleyPride pic.twitter.com/OouX2gROfn — Phil Vassar (@philvassar) December 12, 2020

We are saddened to hear about the passing of our friend, Charley Pride.



Thank you for the incredible music, memories, & friendship throughout the years. We sure will miss you. ❤️



Stay tuned after the @opry tonight as we replay Charley’s 25th Opry Anniversary show. pic.twitter.com/wymmqyt2sb — WSMradio (@WSMradio) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was a trail blazer whose remarkable voice & generous spirit broke down barriers in country music just as his hero Jackie Robinson had in baseball. His last performance was his hit, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin.” Now he is one. @CountryMusic https://t.co/kEjoaTdPOo — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) December 12, 2020

I had the pleasure of meeting Charley Pride when I was playing the @opry. I was in awe of his presence and his talent. So saddened by the news of his passing. He was a true legend and trailblazer. His impact on our genre and generations of artists will never be forgotten. Rip — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 12, 2020