NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends of Robert Meek will say their final goodbyes at his celebration of life in Joelson Saturday afternoon.

Meek was killed last week outside the Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville. He was a very active member of the martial arts community, and a special ceremony is planned in his honor. Friends and family will gather at a dojo in Joelton to celebrate his life.

Scott Meek, victim of shooting. (Photo courtesy of Johnny Sparks)

The security guard was shot and killed outside a Frugal MacDoogal liquor store last week. His family said he truly loved them and his friends. He also was a decorated martial artist and cherished the friendships he built through it

The man accused of killing Meek is 40-year-old Randy Levi who is faced with a criminal homicide charge in connection with Meek’s death. Police said Meek was serving as a security guard at the liquor store when he and Levi got into a physical altercation. During the struggle, Levi allegedly took Meek’s gun and shot and killed him. Levi then went into the store and had a shootout with Metro officers before he was hit.

Meek’s celebration of life is at the Bushido dojo in Joelton starting at noon Saturday. All martial artists are asked to arrive early.