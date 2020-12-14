Celebration of life to be held for Franklin woman killed while trying to help friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A celebration of life will be held Monday for a Franklin woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week in Hendersonville.

Haley Sue Pearson, 25, was killed last Sunday while trying to cross Vietnam Veterans Boulevard to help her friend, who was just involved in a rollover crash. Hendersonville police said she was attempting to cross the westbound lanes when she was hit by an oncoming car.

“I don’t know anyone for whom she wouldn’t be their first call if they needed help. She helped everyone constantly, that was what she was doing all day long was helping other people,” Pearson’s colleague Scott Baker explained.

Pearson embodied the true “Lipscomb spirit,” stated the Dean of the College of Entertainment and the Arts. Not only with her role as administrator at the university, but also in serving as a leader of a breakout chapel for students.

In 2018, Pearson earned her undergraduate fine arts degree in theatre, and during that time served as a Bison cheerleader.

On Friday, Centennial High School cheerleaders released balloons outside Pearson’s family home. Pearson was the assistant cheer coach and her mother is the head coach.

The cheerleaders will be honorary pallbearers at Person’s service, which will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at Clearview Baptist Church in Franklin.

Pearson is survived by her husband, her parents of Franklin, as well as two siblings. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them with her final expenses.