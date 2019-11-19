Celebration of life to be held for fallen Cheatham County deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A celebration of life will be held Tuesday for Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stephen Reece, who died in a car crash at the Montgomery County line Friday.

The ceremony will be held at Cornerstone Church in Madison beginning at 11 a.m.

Reece was killed in a crash on Highway 41 on the Montgomery-Cheatham county line on Friday afternoon.

Reece, a military veteran, had served Middle Tennessee as a police officer for nearly 20 years.

On Monday, people paid their respects at the county courthouse where a police cruiser was decorated for Reece. People came by to leave cards, flowers, mementos, even just to have a moment of silence.

“It’s a tragedy, it’s a day that will last with us forever,” Lt. Shannon Heflin said.

Heflin said the immediate impact of Reece’s death showed how much he meant to the community he also lived in.

“If you knew him or you’ve ever worked a call with him, he treated everyone with dignity and respect. And this is how he’s repaid. People don’t forget that,” Heflin said.

News 2 will be giving back to Reece’s family as we travel to Ashland City Wednesday for a fundraiser in his memory.

Deputy Reece left behind a wife and three grandchildren he was helping support.

News 2 will be accepting donations beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart in Ashland City. Watch for live reports in every newscast.