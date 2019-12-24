Celebration of Life Services planned for men fatally stabbed outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends will gather this weekend in Franklin to celebrate the lives of two young men fatally stabbed outside of a Midtown bar.

Visitation for Paul Trapeni will be held Friday, December 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, where Trapeni was a member.

Trapeni, a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, attended Rhodes College in Memphis, where he was majoring in Political Science. The 21-year-old had plans to attend law school in the fall.

A Celebration of Life Service for Clayton Beathard will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at Grace Chapel on Southall Road in Franklin.

A graduate of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Beathard attended Long Island University where he was the quarterback for the football team. He was majoring in Sports Management.

Beathard is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard. He is also the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard, the brother of country music singer and songwriter Tucker Beathard and the grandson of Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

Trapeni and Beathard were fatally stabbed early Saturday morning outside of the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street. Their friend, A.J. Bethurum also suffered wounds to his eye and arm, but was “recovering” at a hospital, he told News 2.

Metro police said Michael Mosley, the suspected stabber, made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The three victims reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed outside.

The 23-year-old, who has an extensive criminal history, was added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list on Tuesday morning.

Mosley will be charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

