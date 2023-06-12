BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Visitors from all over the world will travel to a tiny Bedford County community this Saturday in celebration of a great snack combination: RC Cola and MoonPies.

Hosted by the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce, the RC Cola—MoonPie Festival sees thousands gather in the town of just over 400 to enjoy music, clog dancing, silly contests, games and a parade all for the soda and chocolate-covered, marshmallow-stuffed cookie, dubbed “the South’s original fast food.”

The origins of the combination are largely unknown, but lore from Chattanooga Bakery, the home of MoonPie, says the story starts in the 1910s with a Kentucky coal miner. Legend has it the unnamed coal miner asked a Chattanooga Bakery traveling salesman for a snack “as big as the moon” that contained graham crackers and marshmallows. The rest, the bakery says, is history.

(Courtesy Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce)

Since then, Bell Buckle has taken up the mantle of celebrating the MoonPie annually with its annual festival. This Saturday, June 17, is the latest iteration of the celebration.

The day kicks off with a 10-mile and 5K race through Bedford County. Food and craft vendors can open up shop starting at 9 a.m., offering treats and trinkets for sale all day.

The Midstate Cloggers will have two separate performances, once at 9 a.m. and again at 10:35 a.m.

The annual RC Cola and MoonPie Parade kicks off at 11:15 a.m., followed by the coronation of the RC Cola King and MoonPie Queen at noon.

Singer-songwriter Thomas Heath will take the stage at 12:45 p.m. until the annual RC Cola and MoonPie Games. Prizes at the games will be awarded to the farthest traveled, youngest attendee and oldest present.

(Courtesy Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce)

Thomas Heath returns for more music at 2 p.m., followed by more RC Cola and MoonPie Games, and then the big finale is the cutting and eating of the World’s Largest MoonPie at 4 p.m. According to MoonPie officials, a new flavor of MoonPie will be this year’s World’s Largest MoonPie.

The full day of festivities lasts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the free festival, visit the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce HERE.