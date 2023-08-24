FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Next month, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) will bring talented songwriters, delicious food, and incredible businesses together in Franklin as part of the fifth annual Songwriter’s Night.

Since 2017, this event has raised more than $100,000 to support community programs and provide grant funding to small businesses in 45 counties across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, according to organizers.

The BBB offered the following reasons to support Songwriter’s Night:

Showcase your company’s commitment to trust

Provide grant funding for local businesses

Network and connect with like-minded people and create new clients

Enjoy an unforgettable night of fun

The event is set to take place at The Factory at Franklin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m., with News 2 as one of the sponsors and News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy as the host. The featured songwriters include Wyatt McCubbin, Erik Dylan, and Brice Long.

Follow these links for more information about registering for a sponsorship level, purchasing tickets, or donating to the auction for Songwriter’s Night.