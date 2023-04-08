NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cedars of Lebanon State Park will be expanding due to a new acquisition by a Middle Tennessee conservation group.

The state park in Wilson County will grow by another 15 acres thanks to the partnership between TennGreen Land Conservancy and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The expansion will grow the park’s boundaries while also enhancing the protection of some rare and endangered species.

TDEC said this latest acquisition follows one that happened in 2021 when five acres were added to the park.

“This acquisition represents a small but important property at high risk of development. As a nimble conservancy, we’re happy to acquire these lands for public enjoyment. I encourage others in the community to reach out if you’d like to work together or protect your land,” said Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy’s Executive Director, in a press release.

Cedars of Lebanon is home to a unique ecosystem found in Middle Tennessee made up of limestone cedar glades. Some of the rare and endangered species include: Tennessee coneflower (Echinacea tennesseensis), Nashville breadroot (Pediomelum subacaule), and limestone fameflower (Talinum calcaricum).

Another endangered species that will likely be protected with the expansion is the endangered leafy prairie clover (Dalea foliosa).

Additionally, TennGreen plans to work with nearby property owners to put conservation easements along the park’s boundaries that will also enhance habitat protection and keep the impacts of future developments to a minimum.

Additional information about conservation easements and the Cedars of Lebanon project can be found at this link.