NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said the latest CDC COVID-19 report shows the hospitalization rate for adults 18-64 years old is already higher than that seen for flu at comparable points during the last 5 flu seasons.

These rates are cumulative and will increase as the pandemic unfolds. You can learn more about the report here.

