NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows health officials are no longer recommending masks in Middle Tennessee.

The CDC began measuring COVID-19 community levels in each state by the individual county to help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local needs. The new guidance is classified into three tiers: high, medium and low.

Health officials state all counties in Middle Tennessee, with the exception of Lincoln County, are now classified under the “low” tier meaning that the majority of the counties in Middle Tennessee have less than 200 new COVID cases per 100,000 people.

Lincoln County falls under the “medium” tier meaning the public health agency recommends all immuno-compromised residents in that area to advise with their doctors in regard to wearing a mask.

The CDC still recommends all vaccinations and to follow CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine if you are exposed or show symptoms of COVID-19.