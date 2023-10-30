SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A close call for a Spring Hill couple and their two dogs last week prompted a police investigation and a Facebook campaign to catch a hit-and-run driver.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, Nicholas Gaylan, 27, and his fiancée, Laura Belrose, 26, returned to their Kedron Road home from a workout.

The couple said they were in the front yard, playing with their dogs, when they suddenly heard a thump. They looked up and saw a pickup truck leaving Kedron Road and speeding across the field next to their home.

The pair estimated the truck was traveling at about 55 mph, with no signs of slowing down or hesitating, and said it was coming right at them.

According to Gaylan and Belrose, they took their dogs and ran just as the truck swerved, almost hitting a tree on the side of their home, as well as the carport.

The couple’s home surveillance camera captured the close call as the truck smashed Gaylan’s 1991 Mazda Miata that he was refurbishing. The car crumpled.

The force of the blow also knocked the Miata into Belrose’s Mazda CX5. She said the doors and trunk will no longer open on her severely damaged SUV.

Belrose described seeing the speeding truck coming at them as surreal, like they were in a movie: “I screamed and we ran and the dogs ran with us, thank God.”

Gaylan said the truck made a clunking sound when it left the roadway. He estimated it dropped 5 to 10 feet.

“It was such just a huge commotion of noise that I almost can’t even describe it. I’m still almost shaking thinking about it,” Belrose recalled. “It was absolutely insane…the fact that he was coming at us, all we could do was run for our lives.”

Thanks to truck parts left at the scene and the video, Gaylan and Belrose told News 2 they believe the pickup is a 2018 or newer Ford F250 XL, possibly a diesel.

During the collision, the truck’s rear cover reportedly flew off, so the pair is now using it in their front yard like a billboard to raise awareness for the incident that occurred there.

The couple is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Spring Hill authorities said they are also investigating the crime, which would be reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash.

If you have any information about the pickup truck involved in Friday night’s hit-and-run — which likely has front-end damage, running lights above the windshield, and missing parts — you are asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2632.