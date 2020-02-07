Cats rescued from ‘filthy’ Giles County home after owner dies

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An animal rescue group in Middle Tennessee needs your help after several cats and kittens were rescued from an animal hoarding situation in Giles County.

Nashville Cat Rescue tells News 2 that the cats were found living in deplorable conditions in the home. The homeowner had been dead for three days without anyone knowing.

Many of the cats did not survive. The kittens that did survive are now safe in foster homes, but many are malnourished and are suffering from infections and digestive issues.

“The recovery process will be a lot of TLC, the veterinary care is already in place,” said Megan Brodbine with Nashville Cat Rescue, “It’s going to be up to our foster homes for nutrition, good care, good love, let them know that they are safe and loved and that we’re going to move on from this.”

Nashville Cat Rescue is asking for donations from the community, they say any amount helps.

Click here to find out how you can donate to the Nashville Cat Rescue.