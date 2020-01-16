Catch the bus to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For those looking for a way to get to Kansas City for the AFC Championship, you may be in luck.

John Smith Marketing is offering people a chance to get to Kansas City for the game on a new motorcoach.

The bus will start loading Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Walmart in Rivergate on Gallatin Road. It will depart at 8 a.m.

The company says they will provide snacks and some waters.

The prices include roundtrip bus ride and hotel room. The prices are as follows:

Single Occupancy – $369

Double Occupancy – $299 per person

Triple Occupancy – $249 per person

Four or more Occupancy – $199 per person

