Catch the bus to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For those looking for a way to get to Kansas City for the AFC Championship, you may be in luck.
John Smith Marketing is offering people a chance to get to Kansas City for the game on a new motorcoach.
The bus will start loading Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Walmart in Rivergate on Gallatin Road. It will depart at 8 a.m.
The company says they will provide snacks and some waters.
The prices include roundtrip bus ride and hotel room. The prices are as follows:
Single Occupancy – $369
Double Occupancy – $299 per person
Triple Occupancy – $249 per person
Four or more Occupancy – $199 per person
To sign up and for more information, click here.