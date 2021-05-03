Cat rescued from burning home in Manchester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from inside a burning home in Coffee County over the weekend.

Manchester Fire-Rescue said nearly two dozen firefighters responded to a house fire on Harp Street Sunday night, where they worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and crews rescued a cat from the residence, according to firefighters.

No additional information was immediately released, including a possible cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss