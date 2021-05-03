Cat rescued from burning home in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from inside a burning home in Coffee County over the weekend.

Manchester Fire-Rescue said nearly two dozen firefighters responded to a house fire on Harp Street Sunday night, where they worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and crews rescued a cat from the residence, according to firefighters.

No additional information was immediately released, including a possible cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the home.