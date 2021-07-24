Cat rescued from house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department rescued a cat from a house fire Saturday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from a home. The residents were outside when crews arrived and told them their pet cat was still inside.

Crews went inside the home and found a fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters were able to locate and rescue the cat from the home.

The cat was unconscious when discovered, but crews quickly gave it oxygen to save it. The cat is alive and was returned safely to its owner.

No information was released regarding the cause of the fire.