FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department alerted the public Saturday morning of a shoplifter caught on camera.

According to the department, the female suspect was seen pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the Mallory Lane Walmart without paying.

Franklin shoplifter (Franklin Police Department) A woman was seen shoplifting from Walmart in Franklin. (Franklin Police Department)

A cash reward will be offered by Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers to anyone who might recognize her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or send an anonymous tip by clicking here.