FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department alerted the public Saturday morning of a shoplifter caught on camera.
According to the department, the female suspect was seen pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the Mallory Lane Walmart without paying.
A cash reward will be offered by Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers to anyone who might recognize her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or send an anonymous tip by clicking here.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.