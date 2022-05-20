FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police hope someone can identify a man they say stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart and they are offering a cash reward for the assistance.

The man reportedly stole a Razor scooter and a mini-bike from the superstore. Surveillance video of the theft shows the man walking the mini-bike through the garden center. He is seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants and light-colored tennis shoes. More surveillance footage shows the man leaving the store with a Razor scooter in his cart.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A cash reward is being offered for information in the case.