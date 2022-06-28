FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police need your help identifying three women who allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,000 worth of groceries from a Kroger grocery store.

According to police, the three women seen entering the Mallory Lane Kroger loaded up their carts with $2,800 worth of items and walked out of the store without paying.

Upon realizing they were followed into the parking lot by employees, the women reportedly got into a white Toyota minivan with Alabama tags and fled the scene.

There is currently a cash reward up to $1,000 for an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize any of the women, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.