FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police need your help identifying three women who allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,000 worth of groceries from a Kroger grocery store.
According to police, the three women seen entering the Mallory Lane Kroger loaded up their carts with $2,800 worth of items and walked out of the store without paying.
Upon realizing they were followed into the parking lot by employees, the women reportedly got into a white Toyota minivan with Alabama tags and fled the scene.
There is currently a cash reward up to $1,000 for an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
If you recognize any of the women, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.