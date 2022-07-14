FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are offering a cash reward for information that can lead to an arrest of a pair of shoplifters.

Officials said a couple shoplifted nearly $1,500 in merchandise from the Cool Springs Kohl’s store. The man and woman can be seen on surveillance footage.

The pair reportedly evaded police officers who attempted to stop them by fleeing in a brown Nissan Altima.



(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police officials are offering a cash reward for information in the case.

If you know who the suspects are, then contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.