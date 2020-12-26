Cash Only: Walmart says some stores affected by AT&T outage from Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re going to Walmart, you may need to stop by the ATM first.

A Walmart spokesperson tells News 2 that some Middle Tennessee stores are affected by the ongoing AT&T outage after an explosion of an RV occurred near a building owned by AT&T on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville.

“Due to impact on an AT&T transformer in the area, some of our stores are experiencing temporary internet outages. We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Affected stores are abiding by a cash only policy. It is unclear how many and what locations in the Midstate are affected at this time.

The service outage has affected 911 emergency systems, hospital systems, and has reportedly caused issues with other systems such as ATMs and card readers.

The issues are affecting a broad spectrum of not just AT&T services but also T-Mobile services in several southeast and Midsouth metropolitan areas including telephone, internet, and television service.

On Friday, News 2 reported that AT&T was working to bring in crews from all over the country and additional equipment to get service temporarily restored until service can be permanently restored.