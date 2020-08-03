Cascade Middle School in Bedford County closed Monday due to fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — School has been cancelled Monday for students at Cascade Middle School in Bedford County after a small fire in the building.

The Bedford County School District said the decision was made to cancel class due to an electrical fire in the cafeteria early Monday morning. The district said students, teachers and staff were not to report to the middle school, but that all other Cascade schools would be open.

The Bell Buckle Fire Department responded to the fire and said the building had “heavy smoke damage” in the cafeteria and gym.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.