Carthage family mourns loss of second son in two months

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tragedy has struck a Carthage family again.

This weekend, they will bury their second child in two months, who died in a car crash on Monday.

Kaitlyn, Jordan, Joel, Josiah, and Seth Tyree grew up in Smith County. The five siblings spent a lot of time going to church and playing music. But now, there are only three siblings still living.

Josiah Tyree says on December 1, 25-year-old Joel passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family heartbroken. Then, exactly two months later, a car accident claimed the life of 18-year-old Seth.

“We always loved each other. We was always brothers to the end,” said Josiah Tyree.

The crash happened Monday on Lebanon Highway, not far from the Tyree family’s home.

The crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says Seth crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck. It killed him and injured the passengers in the other vehicle.

“To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. Dealing with one loss was bad enough and then two months to the day another loss of another brother has been so difficult,” Jared Gentry, Joel and Seth’s brother-in-law, said.

Right now, the family is in shock.

“I don’t think any of us has accepted or acknowledged the fact that this has happened yet,”‘ said David Dillehay, Seth’s uncle.

Family friends say the Tyree’s could also use some financial help, after having to plan and pay for two funerals in the last two months. If you’d like to donate to the family, click here for their GoFundMe page.

“I’m going to miss coming home and just not seeing them, you know? But thankful it’s not forever. I have a sure faith in Jesus Christ and I know once you’re born again and you trust Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior, they’re waiting for you on the other side,” Josiah said.

Seth’s funeral will be held on Saturday at a church in Carthage.