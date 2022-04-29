NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A huge event that takes place once a month in areas around the country is on the move in Middle Tennessee. Cars N’ Coffee is finding a new home at Nashville Superspeedway.

It’s a place thousands of automotive diehards have come together to talk shop about cars and enjoy sipping on coffee.

The event has been held at AMC in Franklin, but it’s outgrown the space. Nashville Superspeedway provides much more space and hopefully will draw even more people from the region.

“We want them to think of the Nashville Superspeedway as their home track,” said Nashville Superspeedway President, Erik Moses. “We want folks to feel like it belongs to them. It’s a part of this community that will continue to contribute to the economic development and vitality of the Middle Tennessee region.”

Cars N’ Coffee usually draws in about 1,200 cars per event. It’s FREE to attend and happens on every first Saturday of every month. Click here for more information.