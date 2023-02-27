ATWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Carroll County man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at officers last week, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to a disturbance call in the area. The caller reported a man was driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically.

Once on the scene, deputies attempted to make contact with the man — later identified as 50-year-old Jason Perry — who then pulled a “high-powered weapon” and began firing at deputies. The deputies returned fire as the man barricaded himself inside his nearby home.

A standoff ensued, lasting approximately six hours. Officers were able to eventually enter the home and take Perry into custody.

Perry is said to have suffered a gunshot wound during the exchange of gunfire. He was airlifted to Nashville for medical treatment.

On Friday, warrants were secured charging Perry with unlawful carry or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is expected to face more charges as the investigation unfolds.

He is now being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $1 million bond.