AUTHORITIES: 1 killed in Coffee County carjacking, closes I-24

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a carjacking in Coffee County, according to Coffee County Co Chief Deputy Frank Watkins.

The incident closed part of Interstate 24 in Coffee County.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said a car jacking incident happened at mile marker 97 on I-24 West. They are urging people to seek alternate routes toward Nashville and Murfreesboro.

TDOT first reported the situation around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. They said both sides of the interstate were closed and not expected to clear until noon.

Coffee County authorities said several shootings occurred and this is an active scene.

The TBI is investigating the shooting. They said an armed and dangerous suspect is still on the run.

