RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cargo fire on Interstate 24 Westbound is causing travel delays as crews work to clear the scene.

TDOT reports the incident was reported at 4:41 p.m. on I-24 Westbound near Almaville Road at mile marker 70. Several lanes are blocked on the westbound side of the highway.

The road is expected to be fully cleared and reopened by 8 p.m.