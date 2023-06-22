GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin woman is appalled and horrified after her 95-year-old mother was reportedly victimized by a con-woman and then assaulted by a manager at the senior care company that hired the alleged thief.

The Gallatin Police Department reportedly arrested the manager, Angique Williams, charging the 50-year-old with simple assault.

In addition, authorities have arrest warrants for the other woman, 49-year-old Heaven Conner, who is facing charges of theft over $2,500, fraudulent use of a credit card, and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Police said Conner, an ex-con with a long history of fraud and identity theft, used another woman’s Social Security number to apply for the senior care worker position.

“I want to tell her she should be ashamed of herself,” the 95-year-old victim’s youngest daughter, Angie Sadler, said.

Sadler called what happened to her mother “deplorable”, “unacceptable”, and “horrendous”.

The daughter told News 2 she had been working with the care company where Williams is the manager. Sadler said Williams sometimes watched her mother, but sometimes she hired others to do it.

According to Sadler, despite being 95 years old and frail, her mother — affectionately known as “Ms. Sue” — is able to walk on her own and live on her own at a senior center. However, she needs help from the caregivers to run errands, make dinner, wash clothes, or do whatever it takes to make Sue’s life easier.

Sadler said her mother, born in 1928, was a teacher much of her life, living in Charleston, South Carolina, for close to 30 years.

Then, Williams reportedly hired Conner, who showed up at Sue’s home for the first time on April 28, without any prior introduction.

“We didn’t know anything about her, didn’t know her name, nothing about it,” Sadler said.

According to police, Conner stole over $2,000 worth of the senior’s possessions, even household items like aluminum foil and garbage bags.

“And then [she] proceeded to cart her belongings out in front of her in trash bags,” Sadler described, adding that those belongings included Sue’s clothes, shoes, towels, food, pots, pans, blankets, and sheets.

Authorities told News 2 Conner has as many as 30 aliases, including Kimberly Adams, which also generates a lengthy record, including arson.

Another one of Conner’s names, Shy Garcia, is how she is identified in the Department of Correction (DOC) system. DOC officials told News 2 she was in and out of prison dating back to 2002, with a criminal history full of charges like identity theft, forgery, and theft.

According to the DOC, Conner most recently served a sentence at Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility. That is where Gallatin detectives said she may have met a female inmate whose Social Security number she used to get a fake identity and then apply for the senior care job.

Police said Conner also stole Sue’s credit card, using it to spend hundreds of dollars at Family Dollar and a gas station, as well as buy fast food, which she would eat in front of the hungry senior.

“This woman even used [my mother’s] credit card and went down to Captain D’s and ordered a fish dinner and came back and ate it in front of my mother,” Sadler explained. “Now, the reason that tears me up so bad is because apparently she failed to feed my mother that day and my mother loves Captain D’s.”

According to Sadler, things got even worse when her mother complained about Conner to the care company manager, Williams.

In front of other witnesses, Williams reportedly laid hands on the frail 95-year-old and pushed her back in her chair.

“It was very aggressive. I mean, that was unacceptable behavior. You don’t push an elderly person,” Sadler said.

However, Sue was not injured during the incident.

Authorities are set to charge Williams with simple assault. As for Conner, her whereabouts are unknown at this time, so anyone with information about this wanted woman is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.