TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tullahoma 21-year-old is facing murder and child abuse charges after two children were hospitalized on Friday, but only one child survived.

According to the Tullahoma Police Department, officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child not breathing at a house shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

Officials said first responders performed life-saving measures and brought the child to the hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Authorities reportedly noticed a second child in the home was also injured, so that child was transported to the hospital for treatment. As of Saturday, June 17, the second child is in stable condition, police said.

A caregiver — identified by officials as 21-year-old Elic Smith — was arrested, charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse, and taken to the Coffee County Jail.

No additional information has been shared about Friday’s incident, which is under investigation by the Tullahoma Police Department and the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office.