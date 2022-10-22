HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) turned their headquarters into a giant car wash Saturday afternoon to raise funds for one of their own.

According to police, Officer Danny Ellis recently fell while hanging a television and crushed his shoulder, but while he was at the hospital, a large tumor was discovered on his brain.

In order to help cover the medical bills for Ellis — who has served the Hendersonville community for nearly 25 years — officers washed cars at HPD headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 22 while collecting cash donations.

A steady stream of cars came through Saturday’s event, raising about $8,000 for Ellis’ family.

If you still want to donate toward Ellis’ medical expenses, you are encouraged to bring checks — made out to 100 Club of Sumner County with Ellis mentioned on the memo line — to HPD headquarters at 3 Executive Park Drive. You can also make a contribution via Venmo.