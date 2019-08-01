Car stolen, crashed, left abandoned behind Antioch High School

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gerald Mize says two officers showed up to his home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

They said his wife’s car, a 2012 silver Camaro, had been stolen from their driveway.

It was found nearby, crashed and left abandoned in the parking lot of Antioch High School.

“They lost control over it, jumped a curb, and hit a pole,” Mize said.

The passenger side was crushed.

“Couldn’t open the passenger door,” he said. “It did a lot of damage.”

Half the windshield was smashed.

Mize says the car was a gift he bought for his wife years ago.

“You work so hard to pay something off, take care of it, get something nice for your family and this is what you gotta deal with,” Mize said.

OnStar technology in the car went off when it crashed and alerted 911.

“They immediately dispatched the police department,” he said.

Mize says the family has been anxious ever since.

“Very, very uneasy,” he said.

Mize says they’re so uneasy they’re stepping up security around their home.

“We’re gonna install cameras,” he said. “We already have an alarm system.”

“If they’re gonna do it once, they’re gonna do it again.”

Metro police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.