Car split in half after crash during storms in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Maury County are investigating whether storms played a role in a crash that split a car in half Monday night.

The wreck happened on Kedron Road near Highway 431.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, first responders arrived and found the car split into two pieces. The driver had fled in another vehicle, the department said.

No additional information was immediately released. The crash investigation is ongoing.

During the storms, the Maury County Fire Department also responded to at least two house fires, one of which involved a lightning strike.

Firefighters said they arrived at the home on Haywood Hollow Road after reports the house had been hit by lightning. Upon arrival, they determined there was no active fire.

Another fire was reported at a home on Enterprise Road. Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to assist and the two worked together to handle an “electrical/smoke issue.”

No injuries were reported in either house fire.