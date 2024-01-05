GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in Pulaski Wednesday.

Giles County Fire and Rescue were called to South Rhodes Street after receiving a report of a vehicle on a roof with multiple people injured.

(Courtesy: Giles County Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Giles County Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Giles County Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Giles County Fire & Rescue)

Crews worked to extract four people from inside the sedan and one person was able to get themselves out of the vehicle.

The sedan went off the road and took down several power lines before it crashed into the home.

Everyone inside the vehicle is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.