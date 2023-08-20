LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a driver accused of speeding in Lebanon ended up crashing through at least one fence Sunday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, an officer heading northbound on Highway 109 clocked a vehicle traveling 113 mph in the opposite direction. The officer safely made a U-turn in order to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the suspect’s car collided with a vehicle turning into the Spence Creek neighborhood, which caused the suspect’s car to travel from the roadway through multiple backyards before it stopped, authorities said.

As of this writing, officials said they suspect alcohol was involved in the crash, which is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

There is no word on whether the driver was injured or charged in connection with this incident.