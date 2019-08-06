Car crashes through Murfreesboro business, sends one to the hospital

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car reportedly crashed through a local business and sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Hair Productions on Memorial Boulevard.

The driver of the car told police they were trying to park when the car accelerated.

Officials say the driver was unharmed, and the building will be accessed for any structure issues.

Police did not indicate if there would be any charges at this time.