WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police and first responders were called to help a driver who crashed into a pond Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 o’clock on Mt. Juliet Road just north of Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Northbound Mt. Juliet Road lanes were blocked while crews worked the scene. The lanes have since been reopened.
Police said there was only one person in the SUV. The driver was put on a gurney and in an ambulance, but police said thankfully the injuries were not serious.
It’s unclear at this time what lead up to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.