WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police and first responders were called to help a driver who crashed into a pond Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 o’clock on Mt. Juliet Road just north of Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Northbound Mt. Juliet Road lanes were blocked while crews worked the scene. The lanes have since been reopened.

Police said there was only one person in the SUV. The driver was put on a gurney and in an ambulance, but police said thankfully the injuries were not serious.

SUV in pond. (Courtesy Mt. Juliet Police)

It’s unclear at this time what lead up to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.