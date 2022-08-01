MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say no injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in Madison late Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Norman Drive. According to Metro police, the driver was going too fast, went through a stop sign and crashed into the house.

Metro police say the homeowners were inside the house during the crash, but no injuries were reported. Officers say the home sustained minimal damage, but the vehicle is totaled.

According to Metro police, the driver is not expected to face criminal charges for the crash.