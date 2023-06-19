GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an Arby’s restaurant overnight in Goodlettsville.

The crash happened on Monday, June 19, around 1 a.m. at the Arby’s located in the 900 block of Conference Drive.

Source: WKRN

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that the restaurant’s surveillance video caught a man and woman fleeing from the scene shortly after the crash.

An employee told News 2 that she had just finished cleaning the restaurant before the vehicle plowed into the building.

“When I saw the car in there it was kind of shocking because I had just cleaned up and mopped everything,” said Yolanda Rivers, an employee of Arby’s.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was immediately released.