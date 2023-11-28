WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured after a car crashed into a dentist’s office in Franklin Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at Franklin Dental Care on Columbia Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department)

The Franklin Fire Department reported when crews arrived at the office, the driver was found uninjured and sitting in a chair in the lobby. No patients or staff were injured.

Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services department responded to the crash site and determined the structural integrity of the building was uncompromised.

No additional information was released.