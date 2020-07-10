Car crashes into Fairview Post Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fairview Post Office has significant damage after a car slammed into the front of the building Thursday night.

Crews responded just after 6 p.m. to the crash at the post office on Fairview Boulevard.

According to the Fairview Fire Department, first responders determined a passenger car had crashed into the building. When crews arrived, they made sure the driver was not injured and also checked the structural integrity of the building.

The department has not said what caused the driver to crash.