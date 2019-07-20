Car crashes into Cheatham Co. home, catches fire

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver has been taken to the hospital with burns after a car crashed into a Cheatham County home and caught fire.

According to fire chief Chuck Walker, a car ran off the road and crashed into a house on Bucksnort Road.

Walker said the driver was pulled from the car by a Cheatham County deputy before it became fully engulfed.

People were in the home, but all made it out safe with no injuries.

The driver of the car had serious burns and was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center via LifeFlight.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.