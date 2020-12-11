Car crashes into apartment building in Nashboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment building in Nashboro Village.

Metro police responded to the 600 block of Longhunter Lane just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday where they found a car crashed into an apartment.

Officers on scene told News 2 a family was inside the home at the time of the crash but there were no injuries reported.

Police also said the driver fled the scene. There’s no word on whether that driver has been found.