ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Luckily, no one was injured after a car rammed into a house in an Antioch neighborhood.

The report came in around 4:30 p.m. off Springstead Trail.

Officers say a pregnant woman was in the home upstairs during the time of the crash. They were able to pull her from the home, uninjured.

According to officials, the car lost control and ran right into the home.

