ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An upscale community in Ashland City appears to have been victimized by criminals targeting muscle cars.

Surveillance footage shows the crime happening Tuesday at around 2 a.m.

The grainy images show a dark colored Dodge muscle car, possibly a super charged Hellcat, pull up to the closed gate at the condo complex and park.

Ashland City police said over the next 40 minutes, two masked criminals wearing gloves walked through the parking area, looking into BMWs, Cadillacs, Teslas, and Mercedes.

By dawn’s early light, the damage was evident.

Police said nine cars were broken into. Some cars were left unlocked. Others were locked, but the windows were smashed.

“I want to reiterate to the citizens of Ashland City this is a safe town, so when things like this happen here we want to find out who they are and hold them accountable for their actions,” Corporal Devin Mabry said.

Police said the criminals not only arrived in a muscle car, but they also broke into two Dodge muscle cars. One was a Dodge Challenger at the condo complex; the other was a Hellcat at a nearby apartment complex.

The Hellcat had major damage to the window and the criminals tore up the interior looking for valuables, guns, or keys, none of which were presumably found.

According to police at the apartments, very little was stolen. The items included a laptop, some designer sunglasses, air pods, loose change, and a flashlight stun gun.

Police said the damage to broken windows will far exceed the value of what was taken.

The good news is the criminals didn’t appear to get any guns.

If you have any information, call the Ashland City Police Department at 615-792-5618.

News 2 previously spoke with police in Pleasant View, a town that has seen muscle cars get stolen in recent weeks. Police said the reason why thieves target muscle cars and use them to commit other crimes is because muscle cars have higher horsepower, which would come in handy should they get into a chase with officers.