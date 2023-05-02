ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say one person is in custody, and two others are on the run after leading officers on short pursuit early Tuesday morning in Antioch.

Early Tuesday morning, officers received reports about possible car break-ins that were happening near Anderson Road.

According to Metro police, an officer later located the suspect vehicle and noticed it was missing a front tire.

Officials say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene. The suspect vehicle then crashed near the intersection of Owendale Drive and Roundwood Forest Drive.

Metro police say one suspect was taken into custody and the two others fled the scene.

No other information was immediately released.