Car, body recovered from Cumberland River in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville have recovered a car and the body of a woman from the Cumberland River Sunday afternoon.

The Clarksville Fire Department says the car crashed into the river on the night of Tuesday, December 22. Divers were unable to enter the water safely until Sunday due to weather conditions and the river’s current.

Divers found the engine block at around 11:30 a.m. They then searched the surrounding area and found the car shortly after. The woman was the only person found in the car.

The Clarksville Police Department identified the woman as 18-year-old Jasonah Crawford.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.