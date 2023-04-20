WOODBURY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cannon South Elementary School has been closed Thursday as an investigation into a possible threat made by a 4th grader on a school bus was underway.

Cannon County School Officials learned of the possible threat late in the day on Wednesday, April 19, according to a news release. Officials said the situation was “turned over immediately” to police, who had investigated another potential threat at the school less than a week earlier.

According to the release, the school closed to allow law enforcement and school officials to “investigate the matter fully.” However, officials said there was no threat at the school at the time. Faculty and staff reported to the school for training while students were out of class.

In the release, William Freddy Curtis, Director of Cannon County Schools, said the 4th grader who made the alleged threat was suspended, and “any person that is found to make a threat regarding any of our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We sincerely ask that Parents/Guardians please talk with your students regarding threats,” Curtis said in the release. “Cannon County Schools place a priority on school safety, and we investigate all reports of threats made against schools. As always, we encourage students to report anything they have seen or heard that threatens their safety in any way.”

Officials said the threat made a few days earlier on Friday, April 14 was investigated by the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office and school administrators. In a message sent out to parents on Monday, April 17, Curtis said it was determined there was “no immediate danger” to students.

The investigation at Cannon South Elementary School is amid a number of investigations that have occurred at schools across Middle Tennessee in recent weeks after potential threats were reported. Read the school’s full statement regarding the closure below.

“The safety of our students is imperative, and every threat is taken seriously. We appreciate the efforts of Cannon South Elementary School and Cannon County Law Enforcement Officials to investigate ANY threat. In this incident, the student who made the threat has been suspended and the investigation is continuing. We sincerely ask that Parents/Guardians PLEASE TALK WITH YOUR STUDENTS regarding threats. Cannon County Schools place a priority on school safety, and we investigate all reports of threats made against schools. As always, we encourage students to report anything they have seen or heard that threatens their safety in any way. Our Team remains steadfast that our first priority is student safety. Any person that is found to make a threat regarding ANY of our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Working together we desire to have the best possible learning environment and climate at ALL of our Cannon County Schools.”