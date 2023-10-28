DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 69-year-old Cannon County man drowned Saturday in the Caney Fork River in DeKalb County after his kayak overturned.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), officers responded to a call for an overturned kayak just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Officials said the man and his wife left the Buffalo Valley Boat Ramp by kayak when the man’s kayak hit a tree and flipped. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter spotted the man’s body in eight feet of water, less than 100 yards from where his kayak overturned.

The man was not wearing a lifejacket and his body was taken to the DeKalb County Hospital, according to investigators.

The TWRA said this is the 24th boating fatality this year.