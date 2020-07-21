Cannon County Fair releases event guidelines for the public

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are new guidelines for an upcoming fair, according to Cannon County Fair officials.
They released the following on their Facebook page Tuesday:
- There will be no live entertainment or music from the main stage as well as no vendors in the large grass area in front of the stage.
- Rides will still open nightly at 5:00 p.m.
- Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
- Masks are encouraged, but not required at this time.
- Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the midway.
- Rides will be ran at half capacity and sanitized using a fogger after each ride.
- We encourage all parents to please keep your children with you at all times, and not let them freely run the midway.
- If you are sick, running fever, have symptoms of COVID-19, or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, we kindly ask you to not attend.
The fair will take place from August 4-9 at the Cannon County Fairgrounds.
