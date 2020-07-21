Cannon County Fair releases event guidelines for the public

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are new guidelines for an upcoming fair, according to Cannon County Fair officials.

They released the following on their Facebook page Tuesday:

There will be no live entertainment or music from the main stage as well as no vendors in the large grass area in front of the stage. Rides will still open nightly at 5:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are encouraged, but not required at this time. Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the midway. Rides will be ran at half capacity and sanitized using a fogger after each ride. We encourage all parents to please keep your children with you at all times, and not let them freely run the midway. If you are sick, running fever, have symptoms of COVID-19, or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, we kindly ask you to not attend.

The fair will take place from August 4-9 at the Cannon County Fairgrounds.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE