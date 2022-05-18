CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cannon County corrections officer has been fired and faces animal cruelty charges following a brief investigation.

The Cannon County Sheriff’s Office said they began their investigation on Wednesday after they received information that corrections officer Bryce Lamb was involved in an animal cruelty incident. After a brief review, Lamb was placed on administrative leave that Wednesday.

Officials say on Thursday Lamb was fired from the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office and now faces cruelty to animals charges. According to the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, Lamb began working as a corrections officer in April 2022.

No other information was immediately released.